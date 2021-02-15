Ira Khan Goes Down On One Knee To Give Flowers, But Not To Her Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a new post. In the picture, she can be seen on one knee to give flowers to the one she was proud of. Surprisingly, it was not her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, but it was Ira Khan's brother, Junaid Khan. She also penned a heartwarming note in her caption. Have a look at Ira Khan’s Instagram post below.

In the picture, Ira can be seen on one knee while she gave Junaid a bouquet. Ira was seen in a pink t-shirt along with a black jacket and shorts. She paired her look with a black sling bag and looked towards Junaid. On the other hand, Junaid wore a pink t-shirt and blue jeans. He also carried a black bag back and flashed a smile towards the camera while accepting the flowers.

In her caption, she said that today wasn’t his first play or his first show or their first play together but was his first day of the shoot. She also said that she loved the picture. He had been acting for a few years but it was still new for her. He even acted her Ira’s play so she should be over it, but she had been his younger sister longer than any of the other things. She mentioned that his professionalism was unparalleled. She was super excited for him and couldn’t wait till he blew everyone away and irritated them a little with his properness. Junaid refused to tell Ira anything about the film which was very irritating as she wanted inside scoop. She also added hashtags to her post - #proud #excited #bigbrother #firstday #shoot. Fans and followers commented on her post in large numbers.

Ira Khan's photos -

Earlier, Ira had shared a series of pictures with Nupur Shikhare. She took to Instagram and celebrated Promise Day with her new boyfriend. Sharing multiple pictures, she wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you. #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” Nupur also dropped a comment on her post. Take a look below.

