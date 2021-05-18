Ira Khan Has Unique Reply To Fan Who Wants To Meet Her 'after Corona Ends'; Check Out

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on late Monday night, took to the story section of her verified social media handle and shared how to meet her, after a fan expressed that he/she wants to meet Ira after corona ends. Interestingly, Khan has conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session with a brief, which read, "I'm not quite sure what to do with myself. You?". Among numerous responses, one of the Instagramer wrote, "And after the corona ends i want to meet you but how is it possible". Replying to the same with a boomerang video, Ira asserted, "You owe a donation of rs.5000 to an organization of my choice".

Ira Khan's response to a fan:

A peek into Ira Khan's Instagram

As mentioned earlier, Ira Khan also responded to a couple of more questions. During the fan interaction session, Ira objected to the use of "gendered nouns" like son and daughter. An internet user called her "Aamir Khan's son" which triggered her as her response read, "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?". On the other side, Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, was also featured in one of her Instagram stories. When a user asked Ira to keep herself busy with workout sessions, Ira wrote: "Don't remind him."

Apart from hosting sessions on her social media handle, Ira often trends for her videos, sharing her experience of dealing with mental health issues. On World Mental Health Day last year, Khan had revealed that she's been battling depression for over four years. In her most recent video for the same, she talked about the burnouts she is experiencing while healing from depression. In the caption of her video, she had written, "The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning".

Ira Khan, who made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019, is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his former wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan is now married to Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to son Azad.

IMAGE: IRA KHAN IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.