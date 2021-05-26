Ira Khan Launches Agatsu Foundation, Mother Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao Extend Support

Ira Khan has recently launched her new company, Agatsu Foundation on May 26, 2021. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a video of herself speaking about the company and revealed that the foundation is her attempt at trying to "find balance and attain equilibrium" to make life better for herself and the others. Ira's mother Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao have extended their support to this initiative. Take a look at Ira Khan's latest post below.

Ira Khan launches Agatsu Foundation

Ira shared a video addressing the audience in which she can be seen wearing an olive green crop top, blue and white checkered shirt and black track pants. Speaking of Agatsu Foundation, she said, “Hey, on my 21st birthday, I got a tattoo. It says, 'if we won't, who will?' It's cheesy and corny, I know but I meant it and I mean it. And today is, I think, my first tangible step at embarking or embracing my tattoo. I have registered a section 8 company called Agatsu Foundation, and it launches today. Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you." She also urged her fans to check out and find out more about the company and what it does and concluded her video by saying, “Yaay, launch day!” She captioned her video by writing, “proudly present... Agatsu Foundation. @agatsufoundation.” Have a look at Ira Khan's video below.

Ira Khan's mother Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao extend support

A video uploaded on Agatsu Foundation’s Instagram page featured many of Ira's family members and friends who greeted the foundation. Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao extended their support and joined in the video to say "hi" to Agatsu. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ira's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, Rahul Subramanian and many others can be seen in the video.

More about Agatsu Foundation

Another video shared on the company’s Instagram page highlighted what changes a man goes through in a lifespan and explained more about the company’s aim. The caption of the post read, “We call ourselves Agatsu, it means self-victory. Not the kind of victory that asks you to conquer yourself, the kind that is subtler, more sustainable - some control over your wellbeing.”

