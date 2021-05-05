Ira Khan 'loves Distracting' Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare While He Works Out, See Pics

Ira Khan treated her fans with another lovely interaction uploaded on her social media. Being a fitness trainer, her beau Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan can be seen working out together as Ira shared several videos on her Instagram. This time, Ira did not join in on the exercise but decided to distract her boyfriend from working out at home. Check out Ira Khan's Instagram story here.

Ira Khan's Instagram story

In the video, Ira Khan's boyfriend can be seen 'making some strange movements', according to Ira, while working out. Nupur can be seen doing modified push-ups while bringing his leg over his alternate side. In the next story, Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikare caught Ira filming him and Ira wrote on the story that she 'loves distracting him'. Nupur replied to his girlfriend by reposting her story and writing 'got her on me'.

Pic Credit: Ira Khan IG

Pic Credit: Nupur Shikhare IG

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare videos on social media

The duo is known for working out together and have fun while doing it. Recently, Ira uploaded a video where she can be seen leaning kickboxing while her boyfriend guided her. The duo appeared to have fun as Ira kept failing and finally embraced her boyfriend as she got tired. She wrote in the caption that 'Kickboxing is not her thing' and jokingly remarked that her boyfriend 'is not her thing either'.

In an old video, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare worked out on a treadmill together. Ira captioned the post writing that this was one way to keep her on her toes. Ira also shared several pictures with her beau on her social media and flaunted their relationship online.

In one of her posts, Ira shared multiple pictures with her boyfriend where they can be seen embracing each other or spending time together. She captioned the post writing 'Its an honour to make promises with and to you'. She added a black heart emoji in the caption as well. Check out some of the pictures on Ira Khan's Instagram here.

Promo Pic Credit: Ira Khan IG

