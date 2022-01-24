Ira Khan Oozes Charm In Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's Mother’s Saree; Awestruck Fans React

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been vocal about her relationship with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and keeps updating her social media handles with adorable glimpses of the two. She recently posted a series of gorgeous pictures wearing Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare’s khadi white saree and thanked the latter for the outfit.

She could be seen all smiles for the camera as Nupur hugs her from behind, and also struck a pose with the mother-son duo. The pictures sent netizens gushing over the star kid as they dropped comments like "stunning" and "Beautiful". For the uninitiated, Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan drops pictures wearing boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's mother's saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira posted the trail of pictures that began with her flaunting the white saree which she paired with a sleeveless maroon-coloured blouse. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of danglers and a watch, while tying her hair in a high ponytail. The second picture showcases Nupur giving Ira a bear hug while the third one showcases the mother-son duo all smiles for the camera with Ira stationed in between. In the caption, she wrote, "Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday!

@pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags!." Take a look.

Fans showered adulation on Ira by dropping comments like "Gorgeous", "wonderful" along with red heart and fire emoticons.

Continuing her 'Saree Sunday' ritual, Ira dropped pictures in her mother’s Reena Dutta’s saree last week. Posting glimpses in the grey-toned fabric with a black blouse, Ira wrote in the caption, "Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets that way I don't even need a place in my closet for them. This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree."

On the work front, Ira has donned the hat of a director for the play titled Euripedes’ Medea, in 2019. The play starred Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira