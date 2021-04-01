Ira Khan Opens Up About Healing From Depression; Makes A Confession Of Her 'broken Part'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on Wednesday, took to her social media handle and shared an IGTV video to talk about the episodes when she crashed while healing from depression. In the video clip, Ira spoke on how her depression manifests itself and revealed how she 'piles up stuff' and she crashes. She also added that there is a sense of relief when she crashes.

In the six-minute-thirty-six-seconds long video, Ira confessed that there is a broken part of her, which does not want to believe in her and think that she is overreacting. However, she also explains that she "likes" that part as she believes it is the practical side of her. She talked about her "burnouts" and said she tries to figure out ways to deal with her depression with her therapists.

Instagramming the video, Ira summed up her feelings and wrote, "There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer". An excerpt of her lengthy caption read, "The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning". While concluding the caption, Ira admitted that she needs balance.

Ira speaks about her 'broken part':

Ira Khan's take on mental health

Since October 2020, Ira Khan has shared many videos about her mental health battle. In her first video, which was shared on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2020, she had said, "I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better".

Meanwhile, in her previous video post about the same, Khan talked about being subjected to insensitive questions about her privilege, being sexually abused at the age of 14 and struggling with depression at her cousin's wedding. Ira had said that communicating with her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta helped her get out of the situation that she was engulfed in. She had also added that Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's divorce had no role to play in 'traumatising' her.

(Image Source: Ira Khan IG)