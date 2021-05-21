Ira Khan Pens Views On 'breakups' In Instagram Story; Says, 'They Teach You A Lot'

Ira Khan is creating ripples on the Internet by being honest and vocal about the things that she truly believes in be it about adulting, mental health and her view on gender norms. Ira often has Q&A sessions on her Instagram page interacting with her fans and sharing her views on certain topics. On May 20, she recorded a video of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and asked her followers to answer the question, "Do you think you can have someone who's YOUR person?" Ira got a lot of responses from the netizens for her question including one in which she shared her views about breakups.

Ira Khan pens her views on breakups

Responding to Ira Khan's story one netizen answered, "I am afraid I have pushed away my person or I will." Ira Khan replied to the netizens answer by sharing a close-up selfie picture of herself with no filter on and writing, "Someone told me breakups are good. They teach you a lot." Take a look.

Ira Khan's boyfriend reacts to her story

Ira made her relationship public with her boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in February 2021 by sharing g a picture of the two of them on social media. Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur also reposted the story on his profile and wrote, "I already have and her name is Ira" followed by a heart emoji.

Ira also got a lot of responses from the netizens to her "Person" question and she responded to all of them and expressed her views with a little bit of humour. One netizen wrote, "maybe but never get dependant though" to which Ira shared a selfie of herself holding her cat and wrote, "But I need my cat..Yeah feeling whole with yourself is important." Another user responded with "My best friend" to which Ira shared a picture of her and her bestie while writing, "True that."

A look at Ira Khan's Instagram

On Thursday, May 20, Ira Khan took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she talked about her childhood ambitions. She also revealed that she wanted to solve the issues of corruption and unemployment in the country and also shared her plans to feed dogs egg yolks.

On May 8, 2021, Ira Khan turned 23 years old and she took to social media to share that she is challenging herself to workout and exercise for the next 4 weeks diligently.

IMAGE: IRA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

