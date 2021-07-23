Ira Khan Recalls Receiving Sex Education Book From Mom As She Gives 1 More 'self Care' Tip

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been actively involved with her mental health organisation, Agastu Foundation, in recent weeks. After sharing her own traumatic experiences before, the star kid is now emphasising ‘self-care’ ahead of the International Self-Care Day. As she urged her followers to make a ’pinky promise’, one of her tips was to ‘be curious’, giving an example of understanding one’s body through sex education.

Ira Khan’s self-care tips ahead of International Self-Care Day

Amid her initiatives ahead of ‘Self-care Day’, Ira gave a tip ‘be curious’, with her personal experience. The youngster shared that she had not looked at herself ‘entirely before’.

She recalled her mother, Reena Dutta, giving her a book on sex education when she hit puberty. Ira remembered one of the points mentioned in the book to look at oneself with a mirror, though Ira shared that she did not follow the advice.

Sharing that her body had changed a lot since then, she stated that she had a 'long way to go.'

She also wrote that she also had discussions with her mother about her feelings. She stated that they were conversations so hard that would make her ‘cry too much’ that she preferred to type them out.

Among the other tips that she gave for self-care was on stepping out of one’s comfort zone. She shared that it might not ‘feel great’ and ‘anticlimactic'. She, however, stated it was not supposed to be a ‘life changing', and that it was a ‘little step.’

Ira had earlier shared that her organisation, Agastu Foundation, would indulge in a week of activities, with at least one every day, where she would make a ‘pinky promise’ to herself. She recalled how she thought of ‘self-destructive’ activities when she felt bad and urged all to think of ‘things that are caring’ to oneself. “Let’s take a little care of ourselves,” she had written then.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.