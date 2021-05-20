Last Updated:

Ira Khan Records Boyfriend Nupur's Candid Video While Calling Him Her 'person'

Ira Khan who is in a relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare recently took to her social media page to share a candid video of her beau.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Ira Khan

IMAGE: IRA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM


Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made her relationship with her boyfriend and popular fitness coach Nupur Shikhare official on social media in February 2021. The actor had shared a monochrome selfie picture of her and Nupur on her Instagram Stories with the caption "Ready for lockdown" revealing that she is spending the lockdown with her beau. Ira is known for communicating with her fans on Instagram with Q&A's and Instagram live and recently she took to her Instagram story to share a video of Nupur and posed a question for her followers.

Ira Khan records boyfriend's candid video

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira recorded a candid video of her boyfriend trying to click a picture of himself with fairy lights wrapped around his forehead. In the video, we can hear Ira Khan's boyfriend smiling and saying, "Stop i. I am working." when he realises that Ira is recording him on her phone. Along with the video, Ira asked a question to her followers that read, "Do you think you can have someone who's YOUR person?"

A look into Ira Khan's Instagram

On May 8, 2021, Ira Khan turned 23 years old and she shared a video on Instagram in which she said that she is challenging herself on her birthday to start exercising and working out and set a goal of exercising for 4 weeks, 7 days a week and 25 minutes a day. She also shared that she feels she has become fat and it has been a long time since she has worked out. 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira is also a mental health advocate and often posts videos about dealing with mental health concerns that are frequently trending. On World Mental Health Day 2020, she revealed that she has been suffering from depression for almost four years. And in a recent video, she discussed the burnouts that she is facing while recovering from depression. 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

On February 11 this year, the actor made her relationship with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare official to the public by sharing a series of mushy pictures of the duo with the caption, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

IMAGE: IRA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

First Published:
