Ira Khan Sets Month-long Fitness Goal On B'day; Reveals Challenges From Slip-disk At 19

On the occasion of her 23rd birthday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan posted a video on Instagram in which she poured her heart out. She talked about how she suffered a slip-disc at the age of 19, and could not indulge in any physical exercise thereafter, leading to weight gain, and a feeling of heaviness. In a bid to reverse the weight gain and the feeling of heaviness, she announced that she is taking a month-long fitness challenge.

Ira Khan's struggle after slip-disc

In the video, the 23-year-old elaborated on her struggle after suffering a slip-disc at 19. An emotional Ira said, "I used to jump off the bed, cling from the railing, and now, I can't get off a chair, I have to pump myself and tell myself to get up from that chair. The struggle was evident in her voice as she reiterated, "Who thinks about getting up from a chair? I think about getting up from a chair."

Pointing out that it has been bothering her for quite some time now, she added, "But I have done nothing but let go, let go so much, and I still, in my head, think that I am a fit person, so I eat a bunch of crap thinking that oh I am working out, but I don't anymore and so yes, the added fat and my weight has increased and that has brought about a feeling of heaviness." She then went on to say that she does not want her life to be that way. Elaborating on that, she said, "I don't want to be able to think twice before moving, so I am starting a one-month long challenge, which will progressively increase. I am going to be working out 25 minutes a day and I am holding myself accountable by telling you guys every day about my workout."

In the end, she reiterated her plan and concluded, saying " I will be doing physical exercise every day for only 25 minutes, and I have no excuse not to do it."

Ira is Amir's daughter with his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, who he divorced in the year 2002, and went on to marry Kirron Rao in the year 2005. The ex-couple, apart from Ira, also has a son named Junaid.

(Credit-Khan.ira/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.