Ira Khan Shares Glimpse Of Post-birthday Celebration With Nupur, Says 'too Many Cakes'

Ira Khan celebrated her 23rd birthday on May 8. Days after her birthday, she took to her Instagram story to share a video of the celebration. In the video, Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and her friend are spotted eating the cakes she got on her birthday. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Too many cakes so the celebration continues.” Check it out.

Ira Khan's birthday celebration

(Image Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram story)

Earlier, Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur took to his Instagram account to share her childhood picture and wrote a note on her birthday. Along with the childhood picture, he also shared her recent picture where she is playing with a stray dog. In the caption, he wrote that he would like to say a lot of things but he'd rather keep it simple. It reads, "Hi @khan.ira Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple .. I love you". Check it out.

On the occasion of her 23rd birthday, Ira shared a video and poured her heart out. She talked about how she suffered a slip-disc at the age of 19, and could not indulge in any physical exercise thereafter, leading to weight gain, and a feeling of heaviness. In a bid to reverse the weight gain and the feeling of heaviness, she announced that she is taking a month-long fitness challenge.

While talking about her slip-disc, she said "I used to jump off the bed, cling from the railing, and now, I can't get off a chair, I have to pump myself and tell myself to get up from that chair. The struggle was evident in her voice as she reiterated, "Who thinks about getting up from a chair? I think about getting up from a chair." While sharing the story, Ira got emotional and narrated that she feels "heavy" because of the physical inactivity in the past month. She reiterated her plan and concluded, saying, "I will be doing physical exercise every day for only 25 minutes, and I have no excuse not to do it." Watch the video here.

IMAGE: Ira Khan's Instagram

