Ira Khan Shares Glimpses Of Engagement With Nupur Shikhare; Flaunts Their Rings

A few months after their public proposal, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her beau Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings in a star-studded affair on Friday, November 18. A day after, Ira Khan recently shared some pictures of the ceremony and flaunted their engagement rings. Aamir Khan shares Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira Khan shared a sneak peek into her engagement with her beau Nupur Shikhare. Khan opted for a strapless sweetheart red gown for the occasion, while Shikhare looked dapper in a black tuxedo. In one of the photos, the pair was seen showing engagement rings to one another in a dramatic way. They also shared smiles with some of their friends. The backdrop had a floral decor with white and red roses against a brick wall. Take a look at the pictures here.

On Saturday morning, a day after their engagement, Ira Khan also gave a glimpse of her and Shikhare's engagement rings. In the clip, Khan could be heard saying that her makeup is not off even a day after the ceremony. She then zoomed in on both of their rings as they held hands. While Khan's wing had a diamond in the middle, Shikhare wore a simple band on his ring finger. Sharing the video, she also tagged Shikhare and penned, "My favourite place in the world is next to you."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement was a star-studded affair. Aamir Khan, his ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, his cousin Mansoor Khan and his mom Zeenat Hussain were also present at the venue. Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who is Aamir's nephew, also made a rare public appearance in a blue and beige suit. Apart from family members, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Vijay Varma, Ashutosh Gowarikar, and Sona Mohapatra were also present, among others.

Nupur Shikhare's public proposal to Ira Khan

Back in September, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare went down on one knee and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend during a cycling race. While he was a participant, Ira Khan was there to support him.

According to a video shared by Khan, Shikhare took out a ring and asked, "Will you marry me?" to which she replied, "Yes." In the caption, Khan wrote, "Popeye: She said yes Ira: Hehe I said yes."

