Ira Khan Shares Her 'healthy' Quarantine Substitute To 'Maggi', 'popcorn'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on Friday, took to the story session of her verified Instagram handle and shared her 'healthy' quarantine substitute to eating Maggi for lunch and popcorn for dinner. Khan gave a shout out to a Mumbai-based home-cooked meals service. While sharing the recent post from the service's Insta page to her story session, Ira wrote, "Yesterday I ate Maggie for lunch and popcorn for dinner". Meanwhile, giving a shout out to the small business, she penned, "Need healthy, comforting food during quarantine?". She further added, "I know this started for people who weren't feeling well and couldn't take care of themselves through quarantine... But I'm personally excited and relieved (sic)".

Ira Khan reveals what she had for lunch and dinner:

A peek into Ira Khan's Instagram

Interestingly, the 24-year-old theatre director is not an avid social media user. However, she keeps her Insta fam posted with her whereabouts. In the most recent post, which was shared on Tuesday, she gave a peek into her first "failed" kickboxing class with beau Nupur Shikhare. In the video, Ira can be seen practising kickboxing while her boyfriend Nupur can be seen assisting her. After a few attempts, Ira can be heard saying "sorry" as she, presumably, mistakenly hit Nupur and later giving him a surprise hug in the end. Summing up her experience in the caption, she wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing".

She further added, "What are my arms even doing?! / Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either". Concluding her caption, Khan added a few hashtags such as "fail", "first-class" and "Surprise attack". Meanwhile, when Nupur reposted the same video, he wrote, "Worth a fight" in his caption.

Ira had also shared a handful of IGTV videos, in which she had talked about her depression and tried to spread awareness about mental health. In the most recent video of the series, Ira addressed her experience of going through the process of healing. An excerpt of her caption for the post read, "The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.