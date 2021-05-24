Ira Khan Shares Thoughts On Parents' Sacrifice, Says, "I Must Have Ruined Many Holidays"

Ira Khan is quite open about her personal life on social media. She recently took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on parents making sacrifices for their children. In her Instagram story, she shared a clip while talking about her parents Aamir and Reena and how she "must have ruined" holidays for them. Read further to know more.

Ira Khan talks about parents making sacrifices for their children

In the video shared by Ira, she said that she feels in the past few years, her mom and all parents seem to have given up a lot for their children. She doesn't know if she could do something like that for anyone. Talking about ruining holidays for her parents, Ira said that she must have done it because parents have no choice but to take their children everywhere which is fine but there are so many things parents can't do just because they have to look after their children. She then shared a picture where she asked her fans to write something. She invited the answers by writing, "I want to do so many things with my own life!". In another clip, she wrote, "No movies that are PG 13, have to end your day when your child is tired and wants to go home. Can't go off spontaneously with friends because they have school the next day. And I still call my mama for help". Check it out.

Earlier, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena turned 23. She celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend Nupur. She made her relationship official in February and shared series of pictures on Promise Day. She recently shared a video on her Instagram account where she talked about her aspirations as a child where she aspired to solve the issue of corruption and end unemployment among other important problems prevalent in society. She spoke about how she dreamt of travelling villages and checking at the employment rate and then starting her own company to hire people. While she had many dreams of helping the people, she was told to focus on her studies which would further help in accomplishing her goals. Check it out.

