Ira Khan Shares Views On Self Care Ahead Of International Self-Care Day In A Video; Watch

Actor Ira Khan who has often been vocal about mental illness in the past recently took to Instagram and shared a video where she revealed an epiphany. The 23-year-old star kid was sharing her plans for International Self-Care Day when she made the confession. In the video, Ira spoke about things she tries to do that account for ‘self-care' and when she feels low to make her feel better. She even spoke about her foundation and the activities they have planned for the special day.

Ira Khan shares new video on self care

In the video, Ira Khan said, "I was trying to think of all the things that count as self-care that I do for me when I'm not feeling so good. What do I do to make myself feel better and I realised that all of the things I was thinking of were actually self-destructive and I couldn't think of a single thing that I do that is caring for myself. All of the things that I do are tending towards the things that I do when I'm self-destructive. So it was funny and not funny all at the same time."

Further, she revealed that her foundation, Agatsu Foundation, has planned a series of activities leading up to Self-Care Day. They are dubbing the activities, such as 'Pinky Promise to Me.' Speaking about the plan, Ira said, "24th of July is international self-care day and Agatsu has decided to do a week of activities around self-care. We are calling it 'Pinky Promise to Me'. So it's a pinky promise to yourself. There's going to be one that we will put up every day and I'm going to try and do each pinky promise to me."

Ira had launched the foundation soon after her birthday. Elaborating on the aim of the foundation, Ira had said in an Instagram video, "Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you."

IMAGE: KHAN.IRA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.