Ira Khan Shares Wisdom On 'Try & Try Till You Succeed'; Argues On Most Basic 'what If?'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is known for openly voicing her opinions on social media. Previously, netizens have read her posts about being diagnosed with depression and spreading awareness about the same. The 23-year-old, on Friday, February 26 shared another full-length video on Instagram, wherein she shared her views about the famous saying ‘try try till you succeed’.

Ira Khan on ‘try try till you succeed’

In the video shared by her, Ira opines that everyone must keep trying till they progress in their path. According to Ira, a person who doesn’t try will degrade in their journey. While sharing the importance of continuing to try hard, Ira also added that every day is not going to be similar. Maybe the second day won’t get easier, maybe it will be as difficult as the first one. Maybe, the third day will also remain the face, however, a person who doesn’t give up and keeps on trying will always progress, suggested the star's daughter.

The clip also features her explaining how even maintaining the same position can become difficult at times. As per her, even fighting to be on the same level is a sign of progress, as it doesn’t make a person fall backwards. In totality, the video encourages everyone to try harder to achieve what they wish to gain. Ira also detailed her personal experience, of facing difficulties while keep trying. However, at the end of the day, just the satisfaction of not giving up helps her to move forward. Check out the video shared by Ira below:

Try and try till you succeed

Wait for the after-thought.

Also, please tell me the sound is better. I think it’s better. I really tried not to mumble.

I get slightly morbid in the middle. But that’s relative.

Stay safe. Happy trying

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, it left many inspired. While some called it a ‘beautiful’ clip, others went on to drop heart emoticons on her post. A user also wished for Ira to be ‘tremendously’ successful in her life. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

