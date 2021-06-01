Ira Khan Showers Love On Her Boyfriend Nupur By Calling Him Her 'dream Boy'

On May 31, Ira Khan took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The video was a compilation of Ira Khan and her boyfriend's pictures with background music of Sassafras Roots bu Green Day. Ira Khan compiled all the mushy and romantic pictures of the duo, be it their vacation pictures or when she celebrated her boyfriend's birthday, she combined it all.

She posted the video with the caption, "You're my anchor". Ira Khan also added hashtags where she called her boyfriend 'dream boy. She also showered love by writing, "I love you so much". Ira Khan's boyfriend also shared the same video on his Instagram handle with a red heart emoticon. She has been receiving a lot of compliments on her video. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also left a heart emoticon complimenting Ira Khan's latest video. One of the users also commented, "U two are giving major couple goals". Many of her fans flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emoticons. Check out Ira Khan's Instagram post.

Ira Khan launches Agatsu Foundation

Besides showering all her love for her boyfriend, Ira is also busy with her different ventures. She recently launched her new company Agatsu Foundation on May 26 in an attempt to "find balance and attain equilibrium" to make life better for herself and others. She shared a video on her Instagram in which she said “Hey, on my 21st birthday, I got a tattoo. It says, 'If we won't, who will?' It's cheesy and corny, I know but I meant it and I mean it. And today is, I think, my first tangible step at embarking or embracing my tattoo. I have registered a section 8 company called Agatsu Foundation, and it launches today. Agatsu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you."

Ira Khan urged her fans to check out and find more about her foundation. She shared the video with the caption, “Yaay, launch day!” She captioned her video by writing, “proudly present... Agatsu Foundation. @agatsufoundation.” Have a look at Ira Khan's video below.

Coming back to her relationship, on February 11 this year, the actor made her relationship with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare official to the public. She did it by sharing a series of mushy pictures of the duo on her Instagram. Along with pictures, she wrote, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you." Here's the post.

