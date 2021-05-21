Ira Khan Speaks About Childhood Ambitions: 'Wanted To Solve Corruption, End Unemployment'

Days after Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 23rd birthday, she took to Instagram and shared a video talking about her aspirations as a child where she aspired to solve the issue of corruption and end unemployment among other important problems prevalent in the society. She spoke about how she dreamt of traveling villages and checking at the employment rate and then starting her own company to hire people. While she had many dreams of helping the people, she was told to focus on her studies which would further help in accomplishing her goals.

Ira Khan shares her childhood aspirations

The video began with Ira sharing her dream and said, “At different ages, I wanted to solve corruption. I was like 'We will find all the people who are corrupt and we will tell their bosses that they are corrupt and then we will get rid of corruption.' I wanted to end unemployment so I wanted to go to all the villages and find out what villagers were good at doing and get them employment in companies that can actually, or make my own company so that I can actually pay them what they need.”

Further, she said, “I wanted to, lots of people were on a diet and they were eating six egg whites a day, but not eating the egg yolks. I was like, 'we should collect the egg yolks and feed it to the dogs so that the dogs don't go hungry,'" she added. While Ira had all kinds of ideas, she was told to do her bit at the time by focusing on her studies. "I was like, 'okay, I'll study, I'll grow, earn lots of money and I will donate it to NGOs,'" she added.



Ira then shared that since she is grown up and can think about her future. However, she chose to keep her plans under the wraps.

Several fans of Ira hailed her for her words and her aspirations during childhood. One of the users wrote, “We support you,” while another wrote, “great fan after hearing you now.” A third user chimed in and said, “lovely to hear your thoughts.”

(IMAGE:KHAN.IRA/Instagram)



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.