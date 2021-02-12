Ira Khan Talks About Dealing With Depression At Her Cousin's Wedding; Hailed As Courageous

Ira Khan took to her Instagram to talk about her depression and how she hasn't been feeling good lately. She mentioned that she attended her cousin's wedding while being depressed. Take a look at Ira Khan's video where she talks about how she tried to be happy at the wedding but couldn't.

Ira Khan on dealing with her depression at her cousin's wedding

The theatre director had previously spoken about her depression on social media. On February 9, she took to her Instagram to talk about her mental health and spread awareness about the same. In Ira Khan's Instagram video she said that she promised herself that she would regularly share an update of her mental health. Ira said, "I keep feeling that the camera is there and I keep looking at myself. I put my first video and started getting reviews as to what I should do in the next video so I planned but then I got a job which required me 24/7 and more if I give it more time."

Ira mentioned that she retook the video at least 8 times because she doesn't know how to explain her mental illness. "I had been to one of my favouritest people's wedding, my sister Zayn and I'm very happy for her. I was very happy for the couple but still felt crappy about my life. I can be seen smiling in all the pictures. Actually, I'm not, I was talking throughout a lot of pictures. Before that I would work and work and work and come back home to cry and again rush to work," she explained.

While talking more about Ira Khan's cousin's wedding she added, "Then I decided to attend the wedding and had to work a lot. But I would just stay in my bed and cry and I wish I could get more involved in the wedding but I couldn't." She also mentioned that the two days have been a bit better after the wedding. However, she doesn't have the time and energy to translate the video in Hindi or even reply to every comment like before."

In Ira Khan's latest post she gave a trigger warning. She wrote that it isn't a happy or positive video. She added, "It’s not an unhappy, negative video either. But I’m.. blah and if you’re low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge." She wrote that she is mumbling a lot and the audio won't be clear. She apologised and said that she will be conscious the next time. Her followers had a very positive reaction to what she said. Some of them even suggested some techniques to feel better. Shonali Bose said that it was a courageous effort to talk about her feelings. A follower said wrote, "Hugs x 1000000000..." in the comment section. Take a look at the comments on Ira Khan's Instagram video.

Image source: Ira Khan's Instagram

