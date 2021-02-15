Ira Khan touched by beau Nupur Shikare's Valentine's Day gift; he drops fun-filled pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is among the popular star kids on Instagram, and is known to make headlines for posts about her personal life and other fun-filled moments. It was through the platform that her followers recently learnt about her relationship with Nupur Shikare. After making it official with her beau on Instagram in the Valentine’s Day week, Ira shared details about their celebration of the day of love.

Ira Khan’s Valentine’s Day with beau

Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories to share the special gift, a rose, that she received from Nupur on Sunday. What made the gift special was that it was not a real rose, but one that he created himself. Sharing a picture, holding the rose in her hand, she wrote, ‘he made them’ along with emojis depicting her emotions, being emotional and love-struck.

In another she shared a 'stay home with me' sticker snapping him while he browsed his phone.

Nupur on the other hand, wished his ladylove by posting some fun-filled pictures. It also included some goofy moments like making funny expressions, a moment when he combed her hair and more.

It was on ‘Promise Day’ that their relationship was termed ‘Instagram official’ wherere Ira wrote that it was a ‘honour’ to make promises with him. This was just days after they were seen having a gala time at her cousin’s wedding.

Among their earlier posts had been one where they will seen running together on the treadmill and a post wishing their followers on Diwali.

Other posts of Ira, where she opened up on issues like sexual harassment and depression with her personal experiences had become a talking point.

On the professional front, Ira had directed a play featuring Hazel Keech in 2019. Nupur is a fitness trainer and had been training Ira for some time now.,

