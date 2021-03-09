Ira Khan Turns Hairstylist For Boyfriend Nupur Shikare, See Adorable Pics

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira turned out to be a hairstylist for her boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Nupur took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses from the goofy grooming sessions while jokingly teasing his girlfriend for getting distracted during the makeover sessions. He shared a series of pictures that showed Ira Khan giving him a haircut while in the following pictures, she gets distracted and checks her mobile phone in between.

Ira Khan turns hairstylist for boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

In one of the pictures, Ira held a pair of scissors in her hand while checking out her mobile phone with the next. Commenting upon her distractions between the sessions, Nupur wrote, “Distractions I tell you! Focus @khan.ira,” he jokingly complained, along with a shrugging emoji. She reposted the picture on her Instagram stories and replied, “You were also sitting playing Catan!” In another post, Nupur can be seen making some funny faces as Ira Khan slips into the shoes of the hairstylist and decided to chop of Nupur’s hair and give him a new look. “Customising me as per her liking,” he wrote alongside the picture. Towards the end, Nupur shared a boomerang video where Ira can be seen giving a peck on cheeks which he termed as “compensating for the distractions.”

At last, the fitness freak shared a picture of his final look where Ira can be seen kissing him and the former smiling while looking at the camera. The trainer compared himself with the “art” while called his girlfriend “the artist” in the picture.

Last month, Ira made her relationship with Nupur public during Valentine's week. On Promise Day, she shared adorable photos of them on Instagram and wrote, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Among their earlier posts had been one where they were seen running together on the treadmill and a post wishing their followers on Diwali. Other posts of Ira, where she opened up on issues like sexual harassment and depression with her personal experiences had become a talking point. On the professional front, Ira had directed a play featuring Hazel Keech in 2019. Nupur is a fitness trainer and had been training Ira for some time now.,

