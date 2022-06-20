Ira Khan Wishes Aamir Khan On Father's Day With Latter's Goofy Pic; Take A Look

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan earlier attracted the limelight for her birthday photos that went viral online which even invited massive trolling for the style of clothing she chose with her father next to him. While giving a befitting reply to the trolls at that time, she recently depicted a cute bond between her and her father through a goofy picture of them together while wishing him on father's day.

Ira Khan’s father’s day wish for her father Aamir Khan

Taking to Instagram, Ira Khan recently shared a glimpse of a cute moment spent with her father, Aamir Khan on the occasion of Father’s Day 2022. In the photo, she can be seen laughing while making her father wear her hairband. On the other hand, Aamir Khan can be seen sitting peacefully while letting his daughter perform her goofiness. In the caption, she stated “Happy Father’s Day” Take a look-

On the other hand, as Aamir Khan’s iconic film Lagaan completed 21 years, the team decided to reunite and relive the glorious moments at the 57-year-old actor's residence. Aamir Khan Productions shared a glimpse into the heartwarming reunion of the Lagaan team and cast at Khan's residence. Director Ashutosh Gowariker, actors Akhilendra Mishra, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Raghuvir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajendranath Zutshi, Raja Awasthi, Suhasini Mulay and more were present at the reunion party.

Moreover, the film has also been set to be adapted into a Broadway show in the UK after ANI reported that several top producers were requesting rights for the venture. ''Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theatre,'' the sources stated.

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira