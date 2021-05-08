Ira Khan's Beau Nupur Shikhare Pens Adorable Note, Says 'happy Birthday My Love'

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan ringed in her 24th birthday on May 8 and received adorable birthday wishes from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Nupur shared pictures of Ira from her childhood days along with a recent one while professing his love. The post also received a beautiful reply from the birthday girl that has won her heart.

Ira Khan's beau wishes her on birthday with a heartfelt post

Nupur shared a childhood picture of Ila while looking at the camera wearing a pretty frock. The other picture was from the recent one where she can be seen playing with dogs. While extending his wishes, he wrote, “Hi @khan.ira. Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple... I love you #birthday #love #bubs,” Ira replied in the comments section, calling him a ‘cutie’. She wrote, “Cutie!! You finally got to use the picture!” Nupur’s mother, Pritam Shikhare, also wished Ira. “Happy birthday Ira,” she commented, along with kiss, heart, and hug emojis.



The two are spending the lockdown together in Mumbai. Ira who is quite active on social media is often seen sharing pictures of the two and their home shenanigans that have become a huge hit among fans. Previously, she shared a video to give a peek into her 'first' kick-boxing class with beau Nupur Shikhare. in the video, Ira can be seen practicing kick-boxing while her boyfriend Nupur can be seen assisting her. After a few attempts, Ira can be heard saying "sorry" for hitting Nupur and later giving him a surprise hug. Summing up her experience, she wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing" Ira Khan made her relationship official on Valentine's Day this year. She had shared a bunch of pictures and wrote, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” She later posted photos of her at-home Valentine’s Day celebration with him and revealed that he made her a bouquet of handmade roses.

(Image credit: Nupur_Shikhare/ Instagram)

