Ira Khan's Business Card As 'founder & CEO' Makes Friend Overwhelmed, She Says 'so Proud'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has opened up on her battles for mental health in the past, sparking concerns from netizens. Apart from sharing her traumatic experiences in videos, she had also informed that she was launching a mental health initiative, Agastu Foundation. She recently gave her fans a glimpse of her business card that introduced her as ‘founder and CEO’ of the company.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gives glimpse of her business card

Ira’s friend posted a picture of her busines card, which consisted of the logo of the Agastu Foundation, and her designation as ‘CEO and Founder.’ As the colleague wrote that she was ‘super proud’ of Ira, the latter was overwhelmed and replied, ‘Aww.’

It was in May, that the 24-year-old had announced her decision to launch Agastu Foundation. This was after her videos about her battling mental health issues like depression had gone viral.

She had opened up in October opened up about being diagnosed with clinical depression and stated that she was fighting the disease for four years. Right from being sexually abused at a young age, to the emotions she went through when her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta divorced, she had shared numerous personal details of her life then. Ira had then stressed on the need to have conversations surrounding mental health.

Meanwhile, Ira was recently in the news over trolls targeting her over the divorce between her father Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Ira also seems to be taking to food blogging over the past few days.

She is also in the gossip circles for her relationship with Nupur Shikare. Right from their PDA-filled moments to being snapped by the paparazzi at a recent outing, the duo is often talked about on social media.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.