Ira Khan's Sardonic Take On Adulting: 'Wish I Could Live The Life Of My Dog'

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, took to Instagram on May 18, 2021, to share her grievances on ‘adulting’ or adult life. She held a question and answers session with her followers and asked them what their views were on the subject. She herself had a very unique take on how she wanted to live her adult life. The general consensus amongst those who commented on her story was that it was terrible to be an adult and all the responsibilities that came with it were a little too much to handle. Out of all the answers, only a marginal portion of people said that they were enjoying their lives as an adult and that they were happy.

As for Ira Khan, she asked the question, “Views and experiences on adulting?” and then first gave her own view. She said that she would be happy to live her life as her cat or dog than be an adult human. She used a particular filter to let her feelings be known. The filter she used was the dog filter which gave her dod like sweeping ears as well as the nose of a dog. She also used a few stickers to let her feelings be known. The stickers read, ‘Are you ready?’ and her answer to that was, ‘not yet’.

Ira is active on Instagram, where she communicates with fans often and has a sizable following. She focuses on the significance of mental health while also giving fans a look into her personal life. However, if anyone bullies her online, she provides them with a piece of her mind. One such event took place on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Ira Khan's Instagram followers saw her post a picture of herself to her Instagram Stories and she posed a question to her followers, "I am not quite sure what to do with myself. You?" An Instagram user replied to her question by saying, "Aapto Aamir Khan sir ki son ho na (Aren't you Aamir Khan sir's son)?" Ira did not hold back and said thing as they were, "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?". She made it clear that she was not one to deal with pronouns nor would she put up with bullying of any kind.

