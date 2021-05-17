Irrfan Khan Believed His 'Haasil' Character Will Be Remembered Like Gabbar Singh Role

Actor Irrfan Khan believed that his character in Haasil would be "remembered like Gabbar Singh", director Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed as the crime drama turned 18 on Sunday. Celebrating the milestone and remembering the late actor, Tigmanchu had shared a tweet in which he made the above revelation. An excerpt from Tigmanshu's tweet read, "well the villain was unlike Gabbar but yes Irfan will always be remembered". Portrayed by Amjad Khan, the role of Gabbar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra-starrer Sholay is considered as one of the most iconic villains in Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, Irrfan played Ranvijay Singh, a student leader, in Haasil.

Tigmanshu celebrates 18 years of Irrfan's Haasil:

Haasil...16th of May the film did wonders for us I remember doing the background score and irfan dropped in we were working on the climax he saw it said this villain will be remembered like Gabbar Singh...well the villain was unlike Gabbar but yes Irfan will always be remembered — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) May 16, 2021

Within a couple of hours, the tweet managed to garner an overwhelming response from netizens. Meanwhile, a handful of Twitterati recalled the "iconic" dialogues of Irrfan's Ranvijay Singh while praising the late actor for his contribution to the film. An Internet user commented that Haasil is not just a film but "an emotion". On the other hand, the rest of the cast members, including Ashutosh Rana and Jimmy Shergill also received a token of acknowledgement from a few commentators.

More about 'Haasil'

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the veteran director has revealed something about Irrfan Khan. In 2020, after the demise of Khan in April, when the film turned 17 in May, Dhulia had shared that Irrfan lived in a rented flat during the filming of the crime drama. In his brief tweet, Dhulia also talked about the day when both, he and Irrfan, "brainstormed for hours" to come up with the film’s title.

Haasil marked Khan and Dhulia's first collaboration. Later, when the two again teamed up for Paan Singh Tomar, they went on to garner appreciation from the critics and the audience. With Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan bagged his first National Award. During his acceptance speech, the late actor had said he thought that his performance in Haasil would get him a National Award. The actor passed away on April 29 in Mumbai. His last on-screen appearance was Homi Adajania-directed Angrezi Medium.

