Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Iconic Dialogues Of 'Hindi Medium' Actor To Inspire You

Late actor Irrfan Khan is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Bollywood film industry. Two years ago, on this day, he left for his heavenly abode leaving a void in the hearts of fans and the entertainment industry. While acting seemed to have come naturally to him, Irrfan Khan was known for portraying versatile roles on the big screens, be it dacoit or a gangster. Such was his talent, that he ended up representing India globally with his performance in several Hollywood films including Life Of Pi, Jurassic Park, and more.

The late actor's cancer diagnosis came as a massive shocker for fans. After putting up a relentless battle with the disease for years, Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2022. On his death anniversary, here we have curated a few iconic dialogues of the legendary star that can never be forgotten.

Irrfan Khan's inspiring dialogues

I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go. -Life Of Pi

Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late. -The Namesake

Paisa agar bhagwan nahi hai...Toh bhagwan se kam bhi nahi hai. -Chocolate

Beehad mein baaghi hote hain, Dacait milte hain parliament mein. -Paan Singh Tomar

Ye Sheher Humein Jitna Deta Hai, Badle Mein Kahin Zyada Humse Le Lete Hai. -Life In A Metro

Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has. -The Lunchbox

Aadmi ka sapna toot jata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jata hai. -Angrezi Medium

Death aur shit.... ye do cheeze kisi ko bhi, kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai. -Piku

Kismat ki ek khaas baat hoti hai…ki who palat ti hai. -Gunday

Khoon ka rishtaa khoon bahake hi khatam kiya jaa sakta hai. -Footpath

Ik baar toh yun hoga, thoda sa sukoon hoga. Na dil mein kasak hogi, na sar mein junoon hoga. -7 Khoon Maaf

The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control. -Jurassic World

Bade sheharo ki hawa aur chote sheharo ka pani ... bada khatarnak hota hai. -The Killer

Irrfan Khan's demise

Back in March 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed through a tweet that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He received treatment abroad for a year and returned to India in February 2019. On April 28, 2020, the actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. The actor transitioned the following day due to the infection.

