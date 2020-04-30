Irrfan Khan's Brother Expresses Grief; Says 'He Has Gone Up To Meet Mother'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's untimely demise has led to a deluge of emotions as personalities from the entertainment, sports, politics and common people from all over the world expressing their regret and remorse at it. Recently, Irrfan Khan's younger brother, Imran Khan, also expressed his grief over the death of the actor. During an interaction with a leading news portal, Imran Khan said that his bhaijaan has gone up there to meet his mother, who died a few days back.

Irrfan Khan's brother expresses grief over his death

Imran Khan, Irrfan's younger brother, said that as Irrfan was unable to make it for the burial of their mother, Saeeda Begum, he has gone up there to meet her. He further added that Irrfan asked them to not worry and said he will be back soon. Imran was with Irrfan in Mumbai for almost a month in January this year.

Remembering his time with Irrfan, Imran said that the Piku actor was very normal and they had a good time. The late actor also promised that he would certainly come to Jaipur after he got his medical reports. Talking more, he mentioned that Irrfan was always concerned about everyone, including his mother and others.

In further conversation, Imran spoke about the time when they lost their father. He said that Irrfan went to Delhi and got admission to the National School of Drama. Devastated Imran said that the loss of his mother and elder brother have left him alone.

For the unversed, the Hindi Medium actor died of colon infection-related complications on Wednesday. He was waging a battle against a rare form of cancer, neuroendocrine tumour, for two years. After a few chemotherapy sessions, he completed the shoot of his recently released film Angrezi Medium. A few days back, Irrfan lost his mother, who was in Jaipur. And, due to the nationwide lockdown, he was unable to see her the last time. Reportedly, Irrfan's last words were, 'Amma has come to take me'.

