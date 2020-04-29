Irrfan Khan's Demise: Bollywood Directors Who Worked With Him Shattered, Pay Tributes

The death of Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves across the nation and his fans across the world. Tributes poured in for the actor from across fraternities, not just entertainment, but also those from sports and politics. Most of the notable actors expressed their grief over the National Award-winner’s demise.

It was not different for some of the directors of the industry, many of those who had worked with the actor. Shoojit Sircar was the first celebrity to announce the news on Twitter.

The director who had helmed Irrfan on Piku recalled his fight while expressing how proud he was of the actor. He also conveyed his condolences to his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their sons.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt, who had worked with Irrfan on his productions like Kasoor, Footpath and Rog, shared a throwback picture with the actor and recalled singing a song holding his hand. The veteran shared how his smile will linger on for forever.

Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi...Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed. He smiled .The warmth of your smile will forever linger my friend. Alvida dost 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/camRkKqimC — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 29, 2020

Another person who would miss his smile was Sudhir Mishra, who mourned the death of his Yeh Saali Zindagi actor, remembering him as a ‘co-writer, humanist, secular and spiritual.' The veteran termed him as a man ‘in search of beauty, meaning and a connection with the universe’ and termed him as ‘ brutally honest.’

Our Irrfan has gone ! Actor , ( for me a co-writer ) , humanist , secular and spiritual . A man in search of beauty , meaning and a connection with the universe . He was brutally honest , yet very kind . And that smile , how I’ll miss that smile ! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 29, 2020

Irrfan’s D-Day director Nikkhil Advani also recalled his smile, sharing how he didn’t have the right to say ‘okay’ when the actor posed the question to him. He wrote that he was ‘devastated’ while expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.

#IrrfanKhan you asked me once why I never said “ok” to your takes. I replied I didn’t deserve to judge them.



Devastated. Gutted. Your smile will be imprinted whenever I think of you.



#RIP SIR. 💔 Prayers & Condolences to Sutapa & the boys. — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 29, 2020

Rakesh Roshan, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta were among the other directors recalling his 'extraordinary talent' and 'exceptional art.'

Here are the responses

Very saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan an extraordinary talent who contributed to the world cinema will be missed. All strength to the family RIP🙏 — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) April 29, 2020

Devastated. Irrfan Khan I owe you one. The reason will always remain our little secret. Something we will share like today. See you again. Until then you will live on in this world through your exceptional art. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 29, 2020

अभी तो time आया था तेरा मेरे भाई। अभी तो कितना काम करता तू जो इतिहास में लिखा जाता। क्या यार? थोड़ी ताक़त और लगाता भाई। पर लगाई तो होगी ही तूने सारी। ठीक है, जा। आराम कर। दो साल बहुत लड़ा तू। थक भी गया होगा। एक बार बैठना चाहिए था हम सारों को, दारू पीते। पर बैठते नहीं हम। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 29, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday aged 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

His team released a statement:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed negative roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for Best Actor his work in Paan Singh Tomar. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talvar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him several awards.

He was notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi, The Namesake and Inferno.

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19 pandemic, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

