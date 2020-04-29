When Irrfan Khan Goofed Around With Amitabh And Deepika On Sets Of 'Piku'; Watch BTS Video

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai. Since the news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise flared all over the internet, fans of the actor have been reminiscing some of the most iconic performances he delivered throughout his illustrious journey by sharing unseen videos and pictures. In one such video, Irrfan Khan can be seen goofing around with his Piku co-stars, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Dead: Paan Singh Tomar Director Lauds Film Star's Magnanimity For Its Success

As seen in one of the videos, Irrfan Khan can be seen joking around with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, as the actor is seen carrying a handbag strapped around his head. As the video proceeds further, Irrfan Khan can be seen joking about the ‘weight of a banana’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone amid a scene shoot. Later, as the video nears its end, Irrfan can be seen giving Amitabh Bachchan a warm hug. Take a look at the video shared:

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Terrific Actor In Emotional Tribute

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket World's Tributes

Amitabh Bachchan on Irrfan's untimely demise

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Here is a statement released by his team upon his passing

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”. Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Terrific Actor In Emotional Tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.