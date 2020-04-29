Irrfan Khan Passes Away: A Look At Popular TV Shows That The Late Actor Was A Part Of

In what can be called a piece of truly unfortunate news and an irreparable loss for Indian cinema, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 53. Irrfan Khan who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection.

Many fans and members of the film fraternity have been pouring in condolences for Irrfan Khan on social media. Not only was Irrfan Khan part of some acclaimed Bollywood and Hollywood films, but the talented actor had also weaved his magic on the television sphere too. Here are some of the television shows that Irrfan Khan was a part of.

Television shows wherein Irrfan Khan had showcased his impeccable performance

Chandrakanta

Irrfan Khan appeared in the fantasy television series, Chandrakanta which aired on DD National between the years 1994 and 1996. Irrfan Khan essayed the role of twin brothers, Badrinath and Somnath on the show. According to media sources, Irrfan Khan was hesitant to sign the show but he was motivated by his Chandrakanta co-actor Shahbaaz Khan to be a part of it.

I am a fan of Irrfan Khan since Chandrakanta.



When was the first time you saw him on screen?#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/z26x3ZbzwM — Hari B Kurup (@haribkurup) April 29, 2020

My first memory of watching television as a 90s kid is watching Irrfan Khan in Chandrakanta. From then, I watched him grow into India's most phenomenal actor with every movie he did and felt proud for him. Feels personal.

RIP #IrrfanKhan you will be very missed — Ayush (@LotusTile) April 29, 2020

Bharat Ek Khoj

Irrfan Khan showcased a stellar performance in the Indian historical drama series Bharat Ek Khoj. The show was written, directed as well as produced by ace filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Irrfan Khan essayed the role of Al Beruni of the Ghaznavid court in the series.

Not sure, but must be one of the earliest characters that Irrfan Khan played, that of Al Beruni in Ghaznavid court. RIP 🙏https://t.co/AgVomIxkTg — Harsh (@harsh8848) April 29, 2020

Banegi Apni Baat

Banegi Apni Baat is touted to be one of the most underrated works of Irrfan Khan. He essayed the role of an abusive father with various shades of grey. The show aired on Zee TV between 1993 and 1997.

Man, what to say about Irrfan Khan. Still recall the 1st time, I saw the man on screen as a kid in Banegi Apni Baat. Think he played a much older character.



And played it so well he did, an insecure, abusive father, who later tried to repent for his transgressions. — Vikram Bondal (@vicramb) April 29, 2020

Man, way too many memories associated with Irrfan Khan. Mum used to dote on him since ‘Banegi Apni Baat’ & ‘Star Bestsellers’ in the 90s. There won’t be another like him. Art house cred, mass appeal, Hollywood crossover, the man had and deserved it all. Will miss him loads. — Abbas (Physical Distanced) Momin (@AbbasMomin) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan's team shared an official statement of his passing away this morning. The news came as a huge shock to his die-hard fans and friends from the industry. Here is the statement:

"i trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it".

