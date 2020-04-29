Irrfan Khan Passes Away At 53: 'Angrezi Medium' Director Homi Adajania Pens Heartfelt Note

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium and is known for films like Maqbool, Karwaan, and more, passed away on April 29 after fighting a colon infection. The actor had been unwell for quite some time and also skipped the Angrezi Medium promotions due to health issues. On Tuesday, Khan was hospitalised after he was diagnosed with a colon infection.

Homi Adajania pens emotional note post-Irrfan Khan's death

Homi Adajania, who directed Irrfan on Angrezi Medium, took to his social media to express his condolences on his demise. Sharing a beautiful picture where Irrfan Khan is seen leaning on the director's shoulder, Homi penned down an emotional tribute for the actor.

Homi Adajania wrote, "We laughed about you dying... in fact we often abused your “uninvited guests” .... but I didn’t think I’d feel so f**** broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now. I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend. I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time. You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn’t want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe. 🙏❤️ RIP #irrfan." [sic]

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's death stated, "I trust, I have surrendered”; these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

