Irrfan Khan Rejected THIS Film Because Of His Commitment To Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku'

Bollywood is shocked after the news of the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan broke earlier today. Journalist and writer Aseem Chhabra's book Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer The Star has revealed an interesting detail about the late actor. The book reveals that Irrfan Khan had to let go off an offer to do Ridley Scott's 2015 science fiction film The Martian.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Fans Share Their Eulogies For The Late Actor On His Last Instagram Post

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Death: Rohit Sharma Hails Actor For Creating His Own 'aura' And 'fortune'

Irrfan Khan was always known for his great choice in films. The actor proved this when the turned down Ridley Scott's film The Martian because of his commitments to Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama film Piku that features Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, the book reveals that the talented actor had already booked his dates for the shoot of Piku. Irrfan Khan reportedly refused the Hollywood film The Martian as it would have required him to cancel his dates for Piku which is something that Irrfan Khan did not want to do.

In a throwback interview with a media publication, Irrfan Khan spoke about the film. He said that it was a lengthy pivotal role but he had already fixed the dates for Shoojit Sircar's Piku. The film Piku is about a quirky father-daughter relationship featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan is playing a crucial role in the film. The audience lauded the film and especially Irrfan Khan's character in the film.

The late actor breathed his last at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29 where he was being treated for a colon infection. Irrfan Khan had also announced in 2018 that he was battling neuroendocrine tumour which is a rare type of cancer. The recently released statement confirming Irrfan Khan's demise reads,

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Also Read: "Irrfan Khan's Favourite Song, 'Lag Jaa Gale' Is A Reminder For Us All," Says Lisa Ray

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Funeral Sees Bollywood In Attendance, Wife & Son Pay Last Respects

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.