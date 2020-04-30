'Irrfan Always Remained Grounded': Childhood Friend Remembers 'Maqbool' Actor

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after being hospitalised due to a colon infection. As his death stunned his fans, his friends and family were affected the most. Haider Ali Zaidi, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police, was a childhood friend of Irrfan. He has known the actor since his school days through his college days and was also his neighbour.

Irrfan Khan's childhood friend Haider Ali Zaidi recalls their memories

Zaidi recalled seeing Irrfan struggle through his tough days. He said that Irrfan Khan would travel hungry in local trains in Mumbai and at times, went to sleep without any food. Irrfan lost his mother last Saturday. Zaidi revealed that she wanted Irrfan to leave the film industry and become a school teacher in Jaipur.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan was a "Sahabzade" And Had Roots From A Royal Family Of Jaipur, Read Details

Irrfan Khan's mother wanted him to do all of that for an easier life and wanted him to spend the rest of his life in their ancestor's Haveli. Zaidi said that despite reaching new heights, Irrfan always remained grounded. Adding that while the actor was pursuing his MA in Urdu, Zaidi was pursuing his MA in Economics and said that they often talked to each other and kept in touch.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Mourns The Death Of 'most Natural Actor' Irrfan Khan, Sends Prayers For Kin

Zaidi recalled an incident where Irrfan saved his life. He recalled how he once accidentally touched a live wire on their way back from school. He added that Irrfan Khan quickly pushed him away to save his life.

Barely being able to hold his tears, Haider said that it seems like Irrfan would call him today and they would once again talk about all the memories they share. He was deeply saddened that he could not attend Khan's last journey.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan No More: Emmanuel Lenain Expresses Condolences, Says He's 'deeply Saddened'

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Mourns Irrfan Khan's Demise, Shares A Throwback Picture With Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.