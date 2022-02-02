Irrfan Khan Said 'I Do Not Feel I’m Dying', Director Anup Singh Recalls Actor’s Final Days

Filmmaker Anup Singh who worked with late actor Irrfan Khan is all set to release a book on his bond with the actor. The book titled Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind will be released on February 14. In an excerpt published on Scroll. in, the director wrote about his last visit to the actor in the hospital and observed how he was facing the inevitable with strength and fortitude. Even in great pain, the director recalled Irrfan never stopped smiling and had made peace with his agony.

The director reminisced the old memories and revealed through the book that the Billu Barker actor was smiling moments before asking Singh to ring for the nurse. He needed a shot of morphine to dull the pain, and couldn’t move his body. Singh remembered turning away from the actor’s ‘stick-thin arm’.

Director Anup Singh recalls his last meeting with Irrfan Khan in hospital

During his last meet with Irrfan in the hospital, the director shared that he had discussed future films, including one on the life and times of Bulle Shah, and another about a celebrated Bollywood composer’s rivalry with a younger counterpart. Singh also wanted Irrfan to play Mahabharat’s Duryodhana for him, in a film about Duryodhana’s last days.

For the unversed, the two have worked in films like Qissa and The Song of Scorpions. “In a month or so, I’m going to London again. For some more tests,” Singh remembered Irrfan saying. He seemed to have accepted what lay ahead for him, and said, “I do think, you know: where will I die? Here? In London? And, other than pain, who’ll be there? Will I pass while asleep? Pass? What a strange word. Pass to where?” Later, he added, “Lying here, I try to look at my thoughts as they come and go. I do not feel I’m dying. The pain’s always there. There’s resentment. Anger. Doctor, nurse, medicine, trips to the toilet. But I do not feel I’m dying,” the excerpt in the book read. One of the versatile actor Irrfan Khan died in April 2020 after suffering from a colon infection. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their two sons, Babil and Ayaan.

