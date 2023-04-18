Irrfan Khan's Swansong The Song Of Scorpions To Release On THIS Date

Irrfan Khan's last film The Song of Scorpions will be released on April 28. Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan took to Instagram to share the announcement of the film’s release. He also said that the trailer of the film will be out on April 19. The Qala actor also shared the new poser of the film, which featured Irrfan and Golshifteh Farahani's close ups over a desert, with the sun going down.

Babil captioned his Instagram post, “Love, deception and a song #TheSongOfScorpions. Trailer releasing tomorrow." He tagged The Song of Scorpions' director Anup Singh, as well as some of the cast and crew members in his post. Also featuring Waheeda Rehman and Iranian star Golshifteh Farahani, the film had its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in 2017.

About Irrfan's The Song of Scorpions

The Song of Scorpions centres around the life of a young tribal woman, played by the Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani. The woman is trying to cope with a betrayal in order to find her voice. Irrfan plays the role of a camel trader in the film. Anup Singh’s directorial The Song of Scorpions had its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in 2017. The makers had revealed during the pandemic that the film will be released in cinema halls.

The film also features Bollywood veteran actress Waheeda Rehman in a prominent role. The film also marks the final cinematic performance given by Irrfan in his long and illustrious career. He passed away on April 29 in 2020, at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. However, he succumbed to his ailment. His swansong will be released a day before his third death anniversary.