Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary: Actor Gulshan Devaiah Dedicates Post To Late Actor

It has been a year since actor Irrfan Khan's demise. 29th April marks Irrfan Khan's death anniversary. To commemorate Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, actor Gulshan Devaiah dedicated a post to the late actor on his Instagram. Gulshan shared a picture of the late actor and wrote an emotional note. Take a look at Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram post here.

Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram post for late actor Irrfan Khan

Gulshan Devaiah shared a black and white photo of the late actor and in his note, he wrote that he couldn't believe it had been a year since Irrfan passed away. The actor further wrote that Irrfan Khan's death was a big loss to him personally and he realised how important his work was. The Shaitan actor wrote that the loss shook him. He ended the note by saying that Irrfan Khan left his legacy behind and will always be alive through his legacy. Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Phew. It’s been one Year !!

This loss was a difficult one to fathom. It shook me at a very personal level & I realised how important his work was to me.

He may have left us but his legacy, his influence will always be alive in us" as he shared the post.

Fans react to Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram

Fans quickly reacted to Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram post for Irrfan Khan and left their comments. One fan left a comment saying that couldn't believe it been a year since the actor passed away. Another fan wrote that an artist never dies. Another fan wrote that Irrfan was alive for his fans through his work and he was always in their prayers. One fan left a comment and called the late actor a legend.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium, a sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. The movie featured Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Irrfan was a part of various critically acclaimed Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno and Puzzle. He rose to prominence for his portrayal of Paan Singh Tomar in the acclaimed biographical sports drama Paan Singh Tomar. Irrfan won National Film Award for Best Actor and a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. His movie The Lunchbox was nominated for the BAFTA Award.

