Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Netizens remember 'gem of Indian cinema', recall his work

Versatile actor Irrfan Khan who passed away last year on April 29 after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour, was remembered by fans on his first death anniversary. Netizens flocked to Twitter and paid tribute to the actor while celebrating his work and an unmatchable legacy. From renumbering his iconic films to some of his prominent dialogues, his fans commemorated his death anniversary while calling him a 'gem of Indian cinema.'

Netizens remember Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary

One of the netizens looked back at a year that has passed away since the actor left for his heavenly abode and wrote, “We will never forget you, legend.” Another fan shared a video of all the iconic characters of Irrfan compiled together and wrote, “It has been one year, miss you favourite. Tribute #IrrfanKhan #love #India.” A third user shared a picture of the actor’s grave and called him a ‘gem of Indian cinema’ while recalling his work. Another echoed similar sentiments and thanked the late actor for being a ‘miracle’ and touching the lives of many with his great work.

Remembering #IrrfanKhan Sir, the gem of Indian Cinema.

You will always live in our heart sir. pic.twitter.com/urSRhNtA76 — UPSC Civil Services (@UpscCivil) April 29, 2021

“Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts” âœ¨Thank you for being our miracle Irrfan ðŸ’› You’ll forever inspire us, teach us, and our love for you is endless ðŸ¦‹ðŸ’« Always fly high sweet angel ðŸ¤ðŸ•Š#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/aM8ra2WC2k — ðŸ‘©ðŸ½‍ðŸš€ðŸš€ girl in space ðŸªðŸ’« (@v_aishnavii) April 29, 2021

Apart from his fans, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note while expressing his love for his ‘baba’ and shared his desire to build a ‘space monument’ where he can travel and explore the space with his father. “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/Mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a black hole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries) (sic),” he wrote alongside a picture of Irrfan building his own table.

(Image credit: PTI/ @Gaurav_drgkc)