Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary: Radhika Madan Pens Heartfelt Note For 'onscreen Dad'

On Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary, Radhika Madan penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. Her note was written alongside a shot of the two of them from the sets of Angrezi Medium. In the picture, Radhika Madan can be seen holding on to Irrfan Khan who is seated below her. The two of them look lost in thoughts and seem to have been caught unaware that they are being clicked. There is a rare sense of intimacy and affection in the picture that speaks of the comfort the two of them had shared with each other.

Radhika Madan's tribute on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary

As part of her caption, Radhika Madan recalls a moment that the two of them had shared just before they had been called for this particular shot. She said that she could remember herself playing with his beard and him telling her that it would probably be the reason why the character of Champak would not have cut his beard and she remembered agreeing to what was said to her. She recalled how that particular conversation had ended with the two of them sharing a laugh at the revelation they had made. She also spoke of the comfort she felt with him and how many memories of him she had.

Talking about the things that she had learned from him, Radhika Madan said, “I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fangirl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day”. Ending her tribute to him, she wrote, “To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon, people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you”.

Fans of the actor could not help but feel the things that Radhika Madan had written. They said that her words were penned down so beautifully that they felt they could see the tender moment that was shared by the two of them on the sets of the film. People also said that they were fans of the two of them and that she was his legacy. Many people remarked that her emotional post had made them miss the legendary actor more than they ever had before. The post has amassed 45.1k likes and 249 comments in under an hour and still counting.

