Irrfan Khan’s Death Anniversary: Rasika Dugal Pays Tribute To Late Actor

It has been an entire year since the tragic death of actor Irrfan Khan. A number of fans and celebrities have been paying their tributes to him on this day, and another popular actor Rasika Dugal has also recently paid her respects on social media. On Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary, Rasika has shared a picture with him from their film her latest Instagram post. She also penned a heartfelt message for the late actor in the post’s caption, which was soon responded by several netizens who also paid their respects to him.

Rasika Dugal’s tribute on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary

Rasika Dugal is among the active film celebrities on social media who often shares her pictures from her films. She had worked with Irrfan Khan in the film Qissa that had released back in 2013. In her Instagram post, she shared a picture with Irrfan from the film where he can be seen in his character’s ‘avatar’. Making a reference of the film while paying her tribute, Rasik wrote in the caption, “Thank you for the laughter, the memories, the magic and the cinema Irrfan ðŸ™. So many beautiful qissas...”.

Many netizens joined Rasika to pay their tributes to Irrfan, praising his legacy in acting and saying that they “miss” him. The picture also features other popular actors who had worked in the film, including Tisca Chopra and also features the film’s director Anup Singh. The story of Qissa revolves around a Sikh man who has a desire to have a son to continue his family’s lineage. The film witnessed Irrfan in the lead role, while Tisca had played the role of his wife in the plot. The film went on to receive positive reviews from both audiences as well as critics.

Irrfan Khan’s death last year, while the country was on lockdown, had come as a major shock to his fans and the entire film industry. He had passed away after being diagnosed with a tumour. Irrfan had starred in several hit films such as Life in a... Metro, Slumdog Millionaire, Paan Singh Tomar, and had last worked in Angrezi Medium.