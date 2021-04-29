Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary To Arjun Raising Funds For COVID-19: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on April 29, 2021. From celebrities sharing heartfelt messages on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary to Arjun Kapoor raising funds for people affected by COVID-19, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Celebrities remember Irrfan Khan on his 1st death anniversary

Late actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, and today marks his first death anniversary. A lot of Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Randeep Hooda, Nimrat Kaur among others took to their social media handles and paid a tribute to the late star. While some reminisced about working with him, others wrote about the void his passing away has left in the industry.

Arjun Kapoor, Sister Anshula Raise Rs 1 Crore To Help People Struggling Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have managed to raise over Rs 1 crore to provide relief to over 30,000 people and their families, who are struggling during the ongoing pandemic. The actor shared that he is really happy to have lent a helping hand during the crisis. Arjun even stated that he had invested his life's savings for this venture and it makes him and his sister proud that the platform has supported those in serious need in these desperate and trying times.

Britney Spears' new documentary

The BBC Select network recently announced that they have been working on a documentary based on Britney Spears’ life, called The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash, And A Conservatorship. It will be directed by Mobeen Azhar and will specifically focus on Britney’s conservatorship which involved her father, Jamie Spears. The documentary will feature bytes from various people closely related to Britney Spears’ life, including Perez Hilton and Catherine Falk.

Kesha Reveals How To Pronounce Her Name Correctly

American singer Kesha recently revealed the correct way to pronounce her name after people have been pronouncing her name wrong for years. The pop star revealed in a TikTok video earlier this week and said her name is not ketchup. The singer said in the video, "My name is Kesha. Keh-sha". She added, "Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha". The video, which was posted on TikTok, cannot be viewed in India since the app is banned here.

Ileana D'cruz Wants To Bust Myths Around Mental Health

Bollywood actor Ileana D'cruz in a recent interview shared her views on mental health. She revealed that she was struggling with body image issues and had to visit a therapist for the same. Recalling her own experience of dealing with mental health, the actor shared that she wants to break the taboos related to it by addressing the issue and normalizing it. Ileana mentioned that there is nothing wrong with asking for help for things that are going around in your mind and it is okay to let loose, break down and cry.

