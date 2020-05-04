Irrfan Khan's Demise: Producer Dinesh Vijan To Financially Support Late Actor's Family?

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. He left behind a huge legacy. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons. His death has left his fans and family heartbroken. But it may come as a relief for the fans of the actor to know that Khan's family will be financially supported by producer Dinesh Vijan, as per reports.

Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan financially supports Irrfan Khan’s family

According to reports, producer Dinesh Vijan, who had collaborated with Irrfan Khan on two successful projects Hindi Medium and its sequel Angrezi Medium, will be supporting Khan's family should the need arise. He may set up a fund to help the family, if they were to require it, given the high expense incurred in Irrfan Khan's Cancer treatment

Dinesh Vijan had made two highly profitable films with Khan, among which Angrezi Medium was filmed at a time when Khan wasn't at the peak of health by far.

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's demise: “I trust, I have surrendered”; these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

