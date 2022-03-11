Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' Co-star Saba Qamar 'regrets Not Being In Touch' With Him

Late Irrfan Khan is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Bollywood film industry. His role as Raaj Batra in the comedy-drama flick, Hindi Medium was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Now as reported by ANI, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar, in her latest interaction remembered the late star. While doing so, Qamar revealed that she regretted not being in touch with him after the movie.

'Irrfan Khan was a gem,' says Saba Qamar

Travelling down the memory lane, Saba Qamar recalled Irrfan Khan being a jovial person on the sets of Hindi Medium. She described that the late actor would often crack jokes on sets. She said, "I had a good friendship with Irrfan. He used to crack so many jokes on sets. It was always fun when he was around. I like being well prepared and so for every project, I always discuss my scenes with the Assistant Director and rehearse them with my co-actors".

While describing him as an actor, Saba Qamar added that he was down to earth person, who worked in a different manner. She added, "Irrfan's way of working was quite different, we never rehearsed our scenes. He was a great actor, so down to earth. I've learnt a lot from him. He was a gem of a person and I regret not being in touch with him".

Helmed by Saket Chaudhary, the plot of Hindi Medium revolves around the life of a couple who yearn for their daughter to get educated from a reputed school. However, when they learn their background is holding her admissions, they leave no stone unturned to make sure she gets in an esteemed institution. Apart from Irrfan and Saba, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjana Sanghi and Dishita Sehgal played supporting roles in the film.

Irrfan Khan's demise

Back in March 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed through a tweet that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He received treatment abroad for a year and returned to India in February 2019. On April 28, 2020, the actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. The actor transitioned the following day due to the infection.

(With inputs from ANI)