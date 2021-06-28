Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Drops Out Of Film School, Says 'giving It All To Acting'

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, who is set to make his debut in acting with the Netflix film Qala, took to Instagram and announced that he has dropped out of college to pursue his career in acting. The actor shared two throwback pictures from his college days while penning a lengthy emotional post and thanking his friends at the University of Westminster for giving him ‘a home in a strange cold place.’ The aspiring actor also bid adieu to the university and revealed that he is dropping out from the film BA course with 120 credits.

Babil Khan quits acting school

“I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Babil will make his debut opposite actress Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film seems to be a mother-daughter story about a girl seeking a place in her mother's heart. In a short teaser of the film, Babil, who appeared for a short span, was seen dressed in local attire of a snow-capped region. Recently, he had shared photos from the set and wrote that it was 'shooting time' as the shooting resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Babil on Sunday also announced that he has signed his second project, to be helmed by National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri. The film will also star Zayn Khan. He took to Instagram and shared his happiness of signing a film with Shoojit Sircar who had worked with his father five years back in Piku. Calling them 'legends', the youngster wrote that he was happy to work with the duo. The trio was seen involved in discussions in the pictures. They also seem to have shot for the venture as the camera and lighting equipment could also be seen.

IMAGE: BABIL.I.K/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.