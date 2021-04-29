Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Reveals Acclaimed Actor's Last Words To Him In The Hospital

Apart from the outbreak of COVID-19, 2020 turned out to be unpleasant for numerous celebrity deaths. One among them was Irrfan Khan, who succumbed to cancer after a two-year battle. As his fans marked his first death anniversary on Thursday by remembering his best films, performances and dialogues, his son Babil too opened up on his memories. The youngster recalled the tough conversation he had with his father before his death in the hospital, when the acclaimed actor was aware about not being able hold on for long.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil on the last words

Irrfan’s son Babil and wife, writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar, recently shared their thoughts on the Life of Pi actor in an interview with Film Companion. One of the moments that Babil opened up was on the last words he recalled from his father, two-three days before his death, when he had been admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Babil shared that Irrfan was losing consciousness and told the former, ‘I am going to die.’ While Babil replied, ‘no, you are not’, Irrfan just smiled and went back to sleep.

Irrfan breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on April 29 last year. He had announced his diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018, and was under treatment in the United Kingdom.

Considered among the most acclaimed actors of the generation, Irrfan won the National Award for Best

Actor for Paan Singh Tomar, apart from other acclaimed performances like Haasil, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, Maqbool, Talwar, Piku, among others.

Irrfan also starred in numerous well-known Hollywood ventures like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Namesake, Inferno.

The late actor was also remembered at the recently-concluded Oscars.