Irrfan Khan's Son Babil On Why He Stopped Sharing Memories Of His Father On Social Media

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil who is often seen sharing some unseen throwback pictures and memories of the late actor's on social media, recently revealed the reason behind he stopped sharing it. Babil took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a request from a fan who asked him about the same. Babil penned an explanation as he said that "many accused him of using Irrfan to promote himself". Babil who is set to make his acting debut with Netflix next project Qala wrote that such kinds of comments hurt him a lot.

Babil on why he is not sharing father Irrfan Khan's memories

An Instagram user had asked Babil, "When will you share something about Irrfan sir?" Babil responded and explained that he loved sharing his father’s iconic work and memories. But, as and when he shares a few on social media, he gets flooded with comments and messages claiming that he uses his father's name to promote himself which breaks his heart. He said that he "genuinely" shares memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans.

"I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time,” he replied to the user. He captioned the screenshot and wrote, “For Baba's fans wondering why I have stopped sharing memories of him." Irrfan died on April 29 last year, after two years of battling neuroendocrine tumour. Babil is often seen sharing unseen pictures of the actor and his private moments with family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil who is gearing up for his acting debut shared a glimpse of his project opposite actress Tripti Dimri, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ) Also, I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz, and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share the story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart (sic),” he wrote while sharing a video showcasing some moments from the sets.

(Image credit: Babil/Instagram)

