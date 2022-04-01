Last Updated:

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Opens Up On Nepotism In Bollywood, Accepts His Star Kid Privileges

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, who is set to make his debut soon, talked about nepotism in Bollywood and his privileges as a star kid.

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to make his debut on the big screen in Anvita Dutt’s next film, titled Qala. Touted as one of the most prominent actors in the film industry with several critically acclaimed international films to his name, Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. The seasoned actor left a profound legacy behind in Bollywood for his son Babil who recently gave his first interview as an actor. 

Although the young actor is aware that he will not have a typical Bollywood launch that star kids often avail, he had no qualms about it and quoted his father's belief about 'serving the story' rather than 'being the hero'. Similarly, in an interview, he also spoke about being aware of the privileges that come with his background as he touched on nepotism in Bollywood and about using the opportunity to the fullest. 

Babil Khan on nepotism and privileges of a star kid

In an interview with GQ, the 20-year-old weighed in on nepotism in Bollywood and how it is not a 'level playing field'. He also admitted being spared from a host of hurdles that artists with no connection in the film industry usually face. However, the young actor shared a refreshing outlook on the matter by stating, ''Pressure in itself is a privilege,'' he added, ''The expectations from me are markers of my privilege,''

He also spoke about the decision he eventually made after accepting his position in the industry by stating, ''Either you can beat yourself up and feel guilty about it or accept it with humility and harness it into your work. I’ve ­chosen the latter.'' He also admitted being 'grateful for the opportunities' that he was aware 'others won’t get as easily as I have.' He also decided to use the opportunity to justify his craft as he concluded, ''If I can’t use my privilege and justify it through my craft, it’d be such a waste.”

Babil Khan will be making his debut in Bollywood in Anvita Dutt directorial Qala which also features Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is kept under the wraps as fans await more details of the venture. 

