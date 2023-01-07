Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Throwback Picture, Emotional Note On Late Actor's Birthday

On the occasion of Irrfan Khan's 56th birth anniversary, on Saturday, his son Babil Khan posted a set of throwback pictures with an emotional note on his Instagram handle.

In the pictures, Irrfan can be seen photographing Babil on a beach, sharing a bed with him and cradling Babil in his arms.

Sharing the post, Babil wrote, "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

The 'Hindi Medium' star died in April 2020. The actor was hospitalised in a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection, while courageously fighting neuroendocrine cancer. The complications led to his death.

Irrfan acted in a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies like 'Salaam Bombay', 'Maqbool', and 'Paan Singh Tomar'. The actor was also part of some international projects like 'The Namesake', 'Life Of Pi' and 'Inferno'. 'Angrezi Medium' was his last Bollywood endeavour.

Irrfan's death sent Babil into a 'really bad spiral'

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Babil shared how his father's death sent him into a 'really bad spiral'. "When it first happened, the first day, I didn't believe it. One week had passed and it hit then. And then I just went into a really bad spiral. I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months," said Babil.

Babil Khan made his acting debut with 'Qala'. The film, directed by Anvitaa Dutt, also features Swastika Mukherjee and Tripti Dimri in other significant roles. Babil Khan will be next seen in the web series 'The Railway Men'. The series is reportedly based on the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984.