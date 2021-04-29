Irrfan Khan's Unseen Childhood Picture With His Parents Surfaces Online; Take A Look

April 29, 2021, marks the first death anniversary of Irrfan Khan. On this day last year, the Indian film industry lost its precious gem. On Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, Bollywood celebs and fans across the country are remembering the ace actor and cherishing his movies and their times spent with him on social media. Recently, as an honour to the actor, a rare unseen picture of Irrfan Khan has surfaced on the internet.

A look at the unseen Irrfan Khan's photo

While tributes have been pouring in for the ace actor all over social media, an unseen picture of him has caught the eyes of the public. Shared by an Instagram page, we see a black and white family picture of Irrfan Khan that shows the actor with his two siblings and his parents. In the picture, Irrfan who was a toddler then is sitting on his mother's lap while his elder brother is sitting on their father's lap and their sister is sitting on the side.

More unseen pictures of Irrfan Khan

Irrfan's kids Babil and Ayaan often take to their social media handles to share unseen pictures and anecdotes of their father. On his death anniversary, Babil shared a picture of the late actor who is seen making his own table to write his journal while he was undergoing chemo treatment.

Babil had also shared an old picture of Irrfan and his wife Sutapa while they were students at the National School of Drama.

Prior to that, Babil had shared a picture that was snapped during the actor's earlier days in the film industry. In the picture, Irrfan was seen shooting a scene with actor Tabu.

About Irrfan Khan's death

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a two-year-long battle against neuroendocrine cancer breaking the hearts of many. The actor's last performance on screen before his sad demise was Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. His death left a huge void in the hearts of many. Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa penned an emotional note on Facebook in which she talked about how her life has completely changed after his demise and recalled the last few moments that she spent with the love of her life before his passing.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Irrfan Khan Instagram)