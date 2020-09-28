Irrfan Khan's Wife Responds To A Comment Calling Irrfan's Grave As A 'trash Dumpster'

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in April this year. He was cremated at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Mumbai. Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal had recently shared a picture of Irrfan Khan’s grave on his social media. After he shared the picture, a netizen took to the comments section of one of the posts by Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and raised concerns about the actor’s grave looking like a 'trash dumpster'. Sutapa Sikdar responded to her concern by replying to her comment. Here is a look at what Sutapa Sikdar had to say about the comment.

Irrfan Khan's wife responds to a fan who raises concern over the condition of the late actor's grave

A netizen took to the comments section of one of the posts by Sutapa Sikdar and commented, “Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heart broken, cause it’s only few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani', since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it.”

Sutapa responded to this comment and said that she is not allowed to visit Irrfan Khan’s grave. She further mentioned that she has planted the Raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where she has created a shrine for the late actor.

Sutapa Sikdar added that she has buried favourite things of late actor and she owns that place so there is no restriction on her and nobody can tell her that she can not sit there. Talking about the grave, Sutapa Sikdar said that the wild plants have grown in rains and called it wild and beautiful. She further mentioned that these plants will wither in the next season and also advised her that maybe the plants have grown for a purpose. Here is a look at Sutapa Sikdar’s Facebook

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's Facebook

Irrfan Khan's grave

Chandan Roy Sanyal had shared a picture of Irrfan Khan’s grave on his social media. In the tweet, he had said that he was missing Irrfan Khan and therefore he went to visit his tomb. He added that he was resting there alone with no one around with plants. Here is a look at the pictures shared by Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/3xzoAS7zzZ — Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) September 20, 2020

